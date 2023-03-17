MANSFIELD — To be a mother of 72 is some job!
Yet Mrs. Wade Urich, matron of the Richland County Home takes it as a matter of course that she has a home of 120 rooms and a large family to take care of. Perhaps one reason that she has been able to get away with her job so nicely is the fact that she never has been afraid of work.
A group of us "interviewed" Mrs. Urich Monday afternoon. She took us into the wide cool hall on the first floor, which leads into the family living room.
The first impression immediately received was of cool cleanliness. This is due to the fact that under Mrs. Urich's efficient and thorough supervision the entire place is receiving a renovation. The halls and stairways are being enameled white, rubber stair pads and hall runners are being put down and the dusty carpets that have been on some oft eh floors for a long time have been taken up and the floors painted.
Everywhere is an absolute immaculateness and sanitation.
In the women's wing, which houses at present, 24, a pleasantly furnished sitting room, with wide sunny windows is provided for the old inmates who are unable to get out of doors. There are two floors of bedrooms for both the men and the women, each floor alike provided with a cheery living room where they may sit and gossip, with an occasional game of cards for the men.
Mrs. Urich has in mind many pleasant conveniences for the inmates, all of which take time, of course.
"I want them to be comfortable," she said, "first of all. That is the important thing."
And there's no doubt but that they will be.
The third floor is given over to spare bedrooms and store rooms. One for bedding held the supply of blankets and comfortables that had been put away after winter use, with a summer stock of quilts. The clothes room, where extra apparel is placed held shoes, overalls, underwear and shirts.
"We get all of our supplies from the state institutions," Mrs. Urich told us. "The shoes, and overalls are from the reformatory and all the underwear from the penitentiary. We usually send in our list about three times a year.”
Down the two flights of stairs we followed the matron to the basement. Just as we got to the bottom one of the inmates started out of the door.
"Sam," called Mrs. Urich, "Come and see the ladies."
At first Sam, who has been in the institution for about four years, was inclined to be a bit shy but after much persuasion he consented. Then the matron told him to sing for us. Sam was perfectly willing, but he first had to see whether anyone else objected. Finally when everyone had consented, he sang for us a parody on "The Swanee River," first remarking with childish anticipation that "maybe he'd get something." He wasn't disappointed, and told the matron whom he calls "Mary" and sometimes "Honeybunch" that she'd have to buy him something nice the next time she went to town.
Then we went through the milk room, where running water keeps the milk continuously cool, on into the family kitchen. Next came the inmates' kitchen where one of the women was cutting bread. This inmate has charge of the bread making and bakes anywhere from 50 to 75 loaves of bread twice a week.
The amount of work involved in running such an institution seemed stupendous. When asked how the work is divided and just what she does, Mrs. Urich replied, laughingly:
"I do everything. I'm not supposed to, but have to just the same. I have three helpers, but there is still much to do. Before I came the women inmates did the canning, but much of it would spoil, so last year I did it all myself."
In the basement is a food storeroom where is stocked the canned foods that are bought, and other dry foods.
"This is the part of the work I like best," said Mrs. Urich. "We order supplies once a month and I like the buying very much, although I like it all.”
Out on the pleasant lawn, several inmates were laughing and teasing Sam, who had finally given part of his bank account away. And everywhere there seemed to prevail peaceful content, a cheery, happy atmosphere.