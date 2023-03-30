MANSFIELD -- Just one thought of Mrs. Susan E. Wheaton's is the quintessence of the whole motive underlying the work of the probation officers.
"Doing good for humanity” said Mrs. Wheaton, “is the great need of our times.”
That sums up in a few words what she is doing in her work as assistant probation officer. The motive is fine but however fine a motive one may have, its results are negligible if back of it is not an intense "liking" for the work. Perhaps the first thing Mrs. Wheaton said was that there must be a liking for one's work if it is interesting and well done.
Five years' work as assistant to Capt. A.G. Thorton has only accentuated Mrs. Wheaton's tact and finesse in handling the cases that come under her jurisdiction. And she has need of the utmost diplomacy in making decisions concerning the persons who have been brought to her for help in correcting wrongly inclined habits.
We had not talked very long until a woman came in to report a case of cruelty in her neighborhood. A three-year old child was being brutally treated by its mother. After she had departed I asked Mrs. Wheaton what she would do in a case of that kind.
"You want to know just how I would go about taking care of a case like that? Well, first," she answered, "I should go to the woman and talk to her and warn her that it is a state and county duty to see that she does not abuse her child. If she continues to do so after the warning, then it will be necessary to take the child away from her."
"I suppose you would like to know about all my work?" she asked.
When told that was just what I did want to know, she began in her interesting, concise way to tell me some of her duties, which are so innumerable that it would be impossible to tell of them all.
"Our juvenile work," she said, "is divided into three section-that of the delinquent, neglected and dependent. The delinquent part, which has to do with the incorrigible children is the hardest. The neglected and the dependent children are almost the same.
"Many cases of grief come under my notice. And there is a great deal of my work that I do outside of the office. During the month of May I had only two evenings at home. Someone will call up and want an appointment and its [sic] hard to refuse or else they will drive up to the house without asking me about it.
The incorrigible girl problem is a big one. At one time during the winter there were ten girls reporting to me every week, now there are not quite so many, because I have given them as birthday gifts the right to stop reporting to me.
"There are so many sad cases. And there are many cases which are so bad that the only thing to do seems to be to send them to some institution, but I don't like to do that, so I always ask for just a little more time before committing them to a place of detention. It is such a brand on a girl's name. And generally there is some way to win a girl over without sending her there."
"For instance," she continued reminiscently “A year or so ago I was called over to the police station to see a girl who had been brought in there. She had been with a carnival, in one of the side shows and had been transferred to another where she could make more money but which was ten times worse. I brought the girl up here, talked to her and finally sent her home to her parents.
A short time afterwards I received a letter.” At this moment she reached into a desk drawer and brought out a package of letter [sic] she had received from grateful girls and women whom she had helped. She opened one and rad to me a well-written, and well-composed letter from this girl whom she had rescued from the carnival.
The girl was now working in a millinery store in her home town and glad that Mrs. Wheaton had compelled her to turn over a new leaf; closing with the sentiment that "never again would fairs and carnivals be a part of her life."
"There are so many girls who have come under my care, who are living happy lives today and yet there are some whom I know will never be able to leave the Delaware institution where I was compelled to send them," Mrs. Wheaton said. "But I try to do my best. The matron of the institution once said to me, 'Mrs. Wheaton, I know when you send a girl here, that you have done everything possible for her, that you did not send her here until you were sure there was nothing else to do.'
"A former matron of that home told me that 75 percent of the girls who leave the institution and return to their old environment go bad again. That is why I always, if possible, try to put a girl into a new environment and give her a change of location.
Sometimes that is very hard to do. It is hard to take a girl away from her home and mother, but it is often the wise thing to do.
"Not so very long ago, I was called out on a case, where an eleven year old girl had a step father. She was so afraid of him that she had become a nervous wreck. I took her to the Children's Home and told them to give her a complete rest for several weeks before sending her to school. She had not been to school for several years. They found that after a couple of weeks she was able to attend school and is today getting along splendidly.
"Just the other day I had to take two lovely children away from their mother and find homes for them. And that is a hard thing. But now they are settled nicely in fine homes and will be treated well.
"Another part of my work," she went on, "is the mother's pension work. Just at present I have 68 mothers who are under my care and something like 165 children. The month of March I made 100 calls throughout the county. We try to take the better class of mother, those who are worthy of help. But we only have $6,400 a year for this work and it is rather hard to make it reach. Now I make a provision that before a woman receives a mother's pension, she must first clean up her home and family. They are more apt to do to then than after they receive the pension.
"Not so very long ago I went to visit a mother out in Jefferson county who had seven children, all lovely children. She is a real little heroine and takes in laundry work to help out."
"Are most of the fathers dead in the families you help with mothers' pension, Mrs. Wheaton?"
"Most always," she answered, "although once in a while the father is in an insane asylum, but not often."
"You certainly have your hands full, and I should think the night work would be much too hard for you, Mrs. Wheaton."
“It is," she said “and I have had to stop most of it. For, aside from all the cases I have to take care of, I have the record work to do here in the office and that is a big job. All the records must be kept up-to-date and the records clerk is too busy so I must get it done. And I had much rather work on cases than stay in the office doing office work.
However the work will be much nicer later on, for plans are being made for two detention rooms in the Salvation Army home, with a lady attendant, that will do away with the odium of girls having to stay in the city jail."