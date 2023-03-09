MANSFIELD — The most popular art of the world is the one of being a good cook. It is the art which is a personal matter with every man and woman in the world, and the one which we all can appreciate. It is the one art about which we all can be judges. Cooking and being a good cook are two entirely different matters.
Anyone can cook, and that many people do just that, is attested by the many ruined digestions in the world. But living with a woman who is a good cook, whose art is something more than putting a piece of steak on the stove and letting it fry, means health, happiness and from these two, often wealth.
The latter is Mrs. John Snyder, Mansfield caterer, who for more than 30 years has planned and supervised the cooking for hundreds of weddings, parties and banquets in Mansfield homes and halls.
The art of being a good cook is one so absolutely natural with Mrs. Snyder, who inherits the trait from her mother, that it is second nature to cook a good meal, and is work in which Mrs. Snyder is particularly happy.
Forty-one years ago Mrs. Snyder came to Mansfield from near Coblentz, Germany, at the age of 18, and it was while her children were still small that her reputation for getting up good meals induced Elk loge members to cater for them. Since that time she has cooked for hundreds of parties and banquets for that lodge. Many of the weddings of which she has had charge have been in the Elk home.
Not only has Mrs. Snyder catered for this order many years but most of the affairs held in the Masonic temple have been supervised by her. The U. C. T. social fetes also come under her regular schedule.
For many years she had charge of catering for the Owl club. When she first began catering, most of her work consisted of private affairs, but gradually she took on larger organizations' catering until all her time was taken up.
In speaking of the private parties and weddings which she supervised years ago, Mrs. Snyder says that she has had so many lovely ones that it is hard to remember just which one was the prettiest, but that she does remember that a wedding at Oak Hill, of which she had charge, was very pretty.
When she first began to work for the Elks home, she did all the ordering and paying of bills, but as her work increased, that became too much of a task for her, so that now all
she does is to supervise the cooking. At public affairs she is usually on the job at 6 o'clock in the morning, if it is a noon affair. At an evening dinner, she sometimes has to work until 4 o'clock the next morning. And then the next day is devoted to the clearing up of dishes and general cleaning.
When asked as to the largest crowd she has ever fed, Mrs. Snyder replied, “One time at the Masonic temple there were 1500. Then I had about six or seven helpers."
"Did you ever run out of things to eat?"
"No. When we had the 1500 we had plenty of cooked food, although we ran out of the other."
"Doesn't it bother you, Mrs. Snyder, to plan for so many?"
She shook her head, "I am too used to it. When I was a young girl in Germany, I cooked for a rich family and in the old country, the people have very big parties. My mother cooked for a very wealthy family and they would have big hunting parties. Always I have been used to it. And although I get very tired, I am ready to work again. It is the work I am most happy in.'
Which is perhaps one reason why Mrs. Snyder is such an artist in cooking. She never tires of planning meals or supervising those planned and her work is so thoroughly reliable that when she can be induced to take charge of the culinary end of an affair one may be sure that the resulting meal will be one of excellence.
And in all of her years' work she has never been absent from an affair more than once or twice; at the Elks' home she has always been there to supervise, one time getting up out of bed, where she had been confined with the flu, to go to the lodge home. Such a record for service is one of which Mrs. Snyder may be deservedly proud.