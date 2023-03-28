MANSFIELD -- One of the pleasantest recollections of my youngest days is that of the Sunday dinners which [I] enjoyed at the Children's Home. Going home after church with cousins, who were then head of the home, and eating in the high-ceilinged, long dining room was always a special treat.
So it was with delightful memories and much anticipation that I went up the long, tree-bordered walk to talk with Mrs. Emma B. Hughes, who has been matron of the home for the past 12 years.
Many changes have taken place in and around the institution since those Sunday dinner days, yet the home-like, spacious atmosphere will always remain and under the splendid supervision of Mrs. Hughes in increasing day by day. Electric lights, and an electric stove in the huge kitchen are several of the bigger improvements.
We sat in the pleasant colonial appearing “front room" while Mrs. Hughes told so interestingly of her experiences during the time she has been there. Her most vivid remembrance is of the flu."
"We had the flu here in the home when it was the worst [probably referring to the 1918 flu] and out of 82 children all except two had it. There were always between 50 and 60 in bed at the same time. When I look back and think of that time I wonder how I ever managed to get through it. Just after breakfast I would start taking temperatures and I wouldn't get through until afternoon. There were just three of us who did not have it and we did not lose one. My son, who is my assistant, was the last one to get it and he had it the worst.
"There have been many interesting and pleasant things happened and many things not so pleasant. I remember one incident that wasn't quite so pleasant. We are always very careful in investigating the families who want children. I always make a personal visit and look up all the references I can find. But even then sometimes we get fooled. Several years ago we let a child out to a family in Cleveland, a fine home.
"The father had been married twice and it finally developed that the second wife was jealous of the little girl. The father had given the girl a $1,000 liberty bond, which the women thought should go to her own grandchildren. When I went to investigate the woman nearly dragged me in off the street, insisting that I bring the little girl back to the home. We finally had to bring her back, because the second wife caused so much trouble.
"There are often cases where I hardly know just what to do. I always make it a rule to visit each child we let out at least once a year and if the home is rather doubtful oftener than that, until they become of age. One of the girls whom we put out when I first came here, has been through high school, studied to be a nurse, and the last I heard from her was during the war. She had joined the Redd Cross and was awaiting a call overseas.”
After a half hour's interesting chat Mrs. Hughes led the way to the children's dormitory, where many little beds, spotlessly clean, testified to the large number of children in the home. Then downstairs to the nursery we went, where five babies are taken care of. Two of them, little brothers, 20 and five months old, had been brought in recently.
The elder was ill, and the baby looked as if it needed medical attention. They had been brought in, Mrs. Hughes said, by a mother who wore silk stocking, short skirts and general flapper apparel, yet who said she could not afford to buy them milk
"She had better have pawned her silk stocking," said the matron indignantly. Those who have read "Daddy Longlegs," remember with what horror Judy regarded the endless file of brown clad dresses, made from gingham bought by the bolt. In these days of personality and individuality culture, it is hard to understand how one could be so unmotherly and unimaginative as to dress all children alike.
Mrs. Hughes, as in everything else she undertakes, is admirably progressive in the theory of clothes.
"I never buy two dresses of the same material," she explained, "unless children are sisters. We try to make our children look as much like other children as possible, especially since they go to Hedges street school. I couldn't bear to have the children grow up and blame me for making them unhappy.
"We try to trust our youngsters like others. Many of our older girls belong to the Queen Esther circle of the Baptist church and they entertain the members just as other girls do."
As she talked we came to the girls' playroom in the basement where a miniature table set with tiny dishes attested to the usual child's love of parties. Then on to the big kitchen where one of the older girls was happily engaged in pealing [sic] potatoes. And everywhere a thorough cleanliness prevailed.
In the door of the dining room, Mrs. Hughes became enthusiastic.
"We have ordered small tables that will seat eight and will do away with that institutional air about the place. It will make the youngsters feels more home like and be particularly nice for children of the same family. We have also ordered 50 lockers for the children. We are already planning for a Christmas entertainment which we always hold in this room and which the children themselves take part in. We have splendid Christmases and hope this year will be no exception."