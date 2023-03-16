Western Union sign

Once upon a time, Western Union employed uniformed messengers to deliver telegrams.

MANSFIELD -- Six years of taking and sending out messages that range all the way from marriage proposals to urgent requests for money has resulted in an insight into the hidden characteristics of people's minds that they ordinarily divulge only to their nearest and dearest friend.

Western Union telegram

This Western Union telegraph form is from the 1880s.