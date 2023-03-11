MANSFIELD -- Some women enter the millinery business because they desire to make money; some women for the seeming prestige it bestows; and some women because they honestly like to make hats.
But Mrs. Bange, petite, chic, and very charming, gives the impression that she entered the millinery circle because it appealed to the artistic side of her imaginative nature. Artiste she is to her fingertips.
And the appeal of blending colors, of taking a piece of velvet, a frame and a bit of trim, and molding it into a finished model, is just as vivid to Mrs. Bange as to the artist who paints a masterpiece or the architect who plans a castle and sees it building piece by piece before her eyes.
Her artistry, however, detracts nothing from the practical side of her business. A woman who started in Mansfield 28 years ago and who successfully conducted one of the standard millinery shops in this city ever since, has learned through experience that there is a great deal more to making hats than the mere blending of color schemes.
She says about the practical side, "A girl must know the foundations of the millinery business. She must know how to make a hat right. And when I say 'right' it means just that. No girl can succeed who just throws things together, into any kind of a conglomeration.
"When I was just a young girl in convent school in Cleveland, I learned how to make hats from a French trimmer who worked in a store where Taylor's now stands. After school, I'd take my books and go down to the store and work for several hours.
"It seems as if I grew up with people who knew millinery, for a cousin who had a millinery shop in Michigan, always stopped at our home when she came to Cleveland to buy. The combination of colors and materializing of a hat always appealed to me."
In speaking of the old days, Mrs. Bange grew interestingly reminiscent.
"When I first started in the Blecker Block, women wore fussier clothes than they do now. Sports hats were unknown. They would buy a hat and put it away in a box until they rode out in the coach to call on their friends. Then they would dress up and bring the hat out of the box. They bought more hats in those days.
"Then came the automobiles. The first ones, you remember, were open and good clothes got full of dust. Then it became necessary to wear more practical hats. The hideous bonnet with its veil attached became popular. I never sold those. They were too ugly.
"Since the coming of the Sedan, however, women are again wearing lovelier hats, of more expensive materials. And the very best type of sports hats are worn now more than they ever were.
"I find that we sell the practical hat more than any other kind -- the kind of a hat that women can put on and wear on the street, to church, and any other place she may care to go. Of course, that applies to the woman who stays at home. For the businesswoman, several hats are almost essential.
"Many interesting things happen during the day's work. But whatever happens, either unpleasant or otherwise, I never let it be known to my customers. If anything, for instance, goes wrong in the workroom, I never take it out on women who come in to buy.
"I find that it pays to be courteous, whether customers think the same as you or not. And I never like to sell a hat to a customer that I would not want to wear myself. Sometimes of course, they have decided ideas of their own and then you have to let them have their own way.
"One of the most interesting customers to wait on is the woman who has studied herself and knows her own defects. Then, of course, her ideas will coincide with yours, and it is a pleasure to sell that woman a hat.
"The millinery business is fascinating. But first of all, it must be known from the foundation."