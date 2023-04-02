MANSFIELD -- Miss Jessie F. McIlvaine disparages the idea that she is the "good angel" of the office of Superintendent H.H. Helter.
Still, a talk with her revealed the fact she has at her fingers' ends practically every bit of clerical and bookkeeping work connected with the schools of the city and can reach at a moment's notice any detail that is needed.
Miss McIlvaine is a familiar and friendly person to those who have gone through the high school within the past 15 years or so and they will attest to the interest which she has always manifested in the pupils who come under her knowledge.
It is only natural to suppose, since she began her work in the high school, that along with the growth of the schools, her work has grown in comparison. It has cause increase of office work to such an extent that it has decreased her ability for mingling with the students.
"Since my work has become so complicated and more extensive I do not come in contact with the pupils as much as I used to. That fact I regret very much," she said. "Within the last few years much of the high school work has been transferred to the principal's office and as a result I do not see the students a great deal. I am always very interested in 'my' pupils and am glad when, after leaving school they secure advantageous positions and are successful."
At intervals during our chat, Miss McIlvaine turned to the switchboard and answered calls.
"I am also telephone girl," she laughingly explained.
"Doesn't that annoy you?" I asked.
"It would," she replied, “if I did not know how to concentrate. It particularly bothers me though when I am in the midst of adding up a column of figures that require absolute accuracy, as everything does, of course. There are some days, just as when you came in, that I get nothing done except answer calls, then my work must suffer.”
"My work," she continued, "has of course, increase[d] a great deal since I came. At that time there were only about 12 teachers in the high school and now there are 38. In the grade schools numbered around 88, a number that has grown to something like 138.
"My work includes the making out of payrolls for all the teachers, also checking up of time. That is, each teacher is allowed 10 days sick leave. We pay every two weeks and a teacher will be out perhaps two days one pay and three days the next. The work of keeping each teacher's individual card accurate is part of what I do. I am also Mr. Helter's private secretary and he has a great deal more of that than anyone supposes.
"The charge of the stock is under my care. And then each high school student's tuition must be tabulated and looked after. We have at present about 53 who pay tuition and there are also the children in the grammar grades."
"Have the number of children in the schools increased a great deal since you have been here?"
"Not as much as you would suppose. When I came, there were approximately 3,300, and that number has been increased about 1,400. Another part of my work has to do with the number of pupils in each grade. At the end of each school year I make out a list of each grade in each school, showing the approximate number of pupils there will be the next year. For instance, if the first grade promotes 30 into the second and 10 have failed to pass in the second grade, that must be taken into account and 40 children registered for that grade the next year. When I first came I only worked nine months of the year, but now my work keeps me busy until the first of July, a 10 months' job."
"With so much to do, Miss McIlvaine, you must get dreadfully tired. What do you do for rest?"
"I read a great deal," she answered. "Particularly books of travel and biography. I have never been able to travel much myself, so I suppose that is the reason I like to read about it. And I am very interested in the things other schools are doing, in the progressive and new things they are taking up. I read several school magazines. Since I have been a young girl I have liked to read Ruskin and Emerson.
"One of my sisters, who is very well read, inculcated in me the love of good books and particularly these two authors. I also like good shows, but my work keeps me until 5:30 or 6 o'clock and I prefer to read during the time I have."
An interesting bit of reminiscent news concerning Miss McIlvaine's life, has to do with the months during summer vacations when she worked as a book-keeper and cashier for The News.
The first contest that The News put on was during one of the summers when she was working in the office and she had charge of tabulating the votes and keeping accounts for the contest, the winners of which drew a trip through the east.