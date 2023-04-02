Mansfield High School

When Mansfield High School was built in 1892 it was generally griped that the site location was too far removed from town to be practical, and that it was placed so far west only to benefit the streetcar company.  It didn't take more than a decade before the building had to be enlarged in 1904.

MANSFIELD -- Miss Jessie F. McIlvaine disparages the idea that she is the "good angel" of the office of Superintendent H.H. Helter.