MANSFIELD -- There is nothing of the domineering executive about Miss Ilene C. Martin as she sits at her desk, which is full of imposing looking documents and ledgers.
She is distinctively feminine and it is perhaps because she is such a womanly sort of a person that she manages so well all the details that come under the supervision of the purchasing department of the Ohio Public Service company.
Miss Martin, whose home is in Crestline, took a four-year course at Wooster college, graduating with an A. B. degree. When Miss Martin began to look around for a job, teaching school was considered the only kind of a job that a woman could aspire to without breaking all the conventions of Mrs. Grundy. So after the manner of other women of that day, she tried teaching, but not for long.
Perhaps the business instinct was working for development even then, for after a few years of school work, she came to Mansfield and took a course in the business college, graduating with splendid distinction and working in a real estate office for a few months before becoming connected with the Ohio Public Service company four years ago as purchasing agent.
"I had been brought up in an atmosphere of business," said Miss Martin. "My father was a jeweler and my mother and I have always been quite active in buying, selling and managing of our real estate interests. So that I had business experience to bring with me to my present work."
"What is your present work, Miss Martin?"
"Since the consolidation of the Doherty companies my work has changed somewhat. Most of the real purchasing is done through the Cleveland office; however I do all the emergency buying and keep in touch with all orders issued by the Cleveland office. In addition we have an elaborate budget system. That is every six months, a budget must be made out, of the expenses for each department during that time and sent into the Cleveland office.
"Although each department prepares its own budget yet there is the assembling and supervision to be taken care of. And estimates must be secured from Ashland, the Shelby interurban, all the substations, gas shop and car barns. All the requisitions sent in to Cleveland must first be checked to see that no department exceeds its privileges."
"Another of the important duties of my work," she continued "is the following up of all shipments of coal for Melco, checking all cars received and all coal used, so as to keep in touch at all times with the amount of coal on hand. Melco presents quite a problem. It has no connection with the public and many things must be done through the purchasing department, taking up quite a lot of time."
"Miss Martin was asked what her duties are during a day?
"I can't tell you that,” she said smilingly “for I have no schedule. With the exception of opening my mail the first thing in the morning, no day is ever like any other day. Every day brings its duties.
"However," she continued, "They are not so great that I do not enjoy other things after the day is over. I like to drive."
She was asked if she drives back and forth from home?
"No. I like driving more as a recreation not as a daily occurrence. Education is my hobby, although since I have so much detail work during the day, I do not read as serious books as I did before entering into business. After graduating from college I tried staying at home, but I am not a bit domestic and I dislike doing nothing."
Evidently this idea is shared by a great many of women today for Miss Martin is one of a great number of women who are venturing on a business career and achieving success.