Aultman & Taylor plant in North Main Street

The Aultman & Taylor plant was located on North Main Street, where North Diamond Street intersects today.  The plant later became Ohio Brass.

MANSFIELD -- Three flights of stairs may dampen your ardor somewhat as to a prospective interview, but after meeting Miss Ida M. Ackerman, immediately she begins to talk, you forget you have lost you have lost your breath and perhaps a bit of enthusiasm.

