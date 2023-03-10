MANSFIELD -- Three flights of stairs may dampen your ardor somewhat as to a prospective interview, but after meeting Miss Ida M. Ackerman, immediately she begins to talk, you forget you have lost you have lost your breath and perhaps a bit of enthusiasm.
The said stairs are in the offices of the Aultman & Taylor building on North Main street, at the top of which Miss Ackerman does daily such splendid, enthusiastic work.
The secret of her success has probably been duplicated in thousands of instances, but it will bear repeating for fear some of us forget.
Miss Ackerman is full of enthusiasm.
"My work is intensely interesting," she says and there you have it. But there are ways of making work interesting. There is such a thing as using a little imagination and digging around until you find some way of creating interest. Miss Ackerman keeps here interest alive by various methods. She tells one of them.
"During the time when there is the least lull in our work, I try to find new ways to make our department more efficient, not only things that will help us, but devices that will give more satisfactory results when dealing with other departments. When we receive inquiries, for instance, to e able to give the required answers in a short time helps a great deal."
Miss Ackerman's department, of which she is the head, is the sales-order division. So keen is her interest and so wide her knowledge of her work, that she can tell when an order is entered whether the required parts of machinery are tabulated. She seems to have an intense love of machinery.
"My father," she said, "was foreman in one of the departments and I have always, even as a child, loved machinery. I used to come down and watch and it was always very interesting to me.”
When asked as to why she chose a business career, she answered, "Well, I taught school three years and found that I did not like that, so during the last year of teaching I took an evening course in stenography.
Later, because I had relatives in Chicago, and always having an intense love of the city, I worked there for several years until circumstances caused me to come back here.
I entered this company in 1898 and have been here ever since. At first I took dictation from Mr. Reynolds, whom I consider one of the finest business men I have ever known. He was so systematic about his correspondence and had such a fine vocabulary that I learned a great deal from him. I have the same desk now that he had when I started in with him."
"Although my office is rather far up, yet I find that I can think better and work better when I have more quiet. My work never gets monotonous," she said.
"Although I think shorthand is apt to get that way, still it gives such a splendid chance for advancement from the opportunities that are always just at hand, that it should not stay that way. I think if any girl shows her willingness to go up and learn more she will be helped."
In speaking of her recreation and vacations, Miss Ackerman had this to say.
"I always plan for a trip some place and I always plan to play just as hard as I have worked. Then when I come back to the office I am ready to work again. Several years ago I was sent to the branch offices of the company, located at Indianapolis, Decatur, Kansas City, Wichita, Lincoln, and Minneapolis.
"I do a great deal of corresponding with these different offices and meeting the men and women with whom I correspond was certainly fine. I made some very pleasant friendships and got some very splendid ideas. Writing to them since has been particularly interesting and makes my work all the more fascinating."