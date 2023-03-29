MANSFIELD -- There's an old nursery rhyme that goes, "If wishes were horses, then beggars would ride," or in other words, if we all wished hard enough and our wishes came true we would all be as happy as kings.
There are many of us who wish, and stop there, there are others of us who wish and work, just enough to keep going. Miss Edith J. Martien not only wished hard but she worked hard and well. Today her wishes have come true and she is auditor of the Citizens Savings and Loan Company.
From the time Miss Martien was old enough to have serious thoughts about work, she thought it would be the finest thing in the world to work in a bank. Before the thinking age and after her first circus, the idea of being a circus bandmaster, and later the driver of a fire engine fired her imagination. Luckily, she changed her mind, for the business world would have missed a splendid woman worker if she had not.
Miss Martien has been with the company of which she is now auditor for ten years, and each year her interest in her work has increased proportionately. Her pride of work manifested itself in her first words.
"I have always," she said, "been very proud of the company I work for. It is one of the strongest of its kind in the state. I am also very happy to be associated in business with such men as our officers, men who have always revealed standards of the highest integrity, which have never wavered in the years I have been with them.”
"Speaking of your work, Miss Martien, just what do you do, during the day?"
"Well, just anything there is to do. Mr. Massa and I do team work, and divide our work so that we get it all done. I particularly like the work in the teller's cage, although at times it is very sad. It has been particularly so during the last several days.
"We always, of course, pay on demand and there are so many people drawing out money they have taken years to save and investing it in worthless securities. It is certainly pitiful to meet someone on the street several months after they have been to the bank and hear them say, 'Miss Martien, do you remember the money I drew out of the bank several months ago' 'Yes,' I'll say, 'I think I do remember.' And invariably they say, "Well, I don't know where it is now.'
"It has always seemed to me that there should be some welfare department for protecting those who invest as well as for other protection. I have thought about it so much. Do you know that within the last five years that the people of Ohio have lost $250,000,000 through bad investments? Not all agents, of course, who sell these worthless securities are crooks, but many times they are misinformed themselves. It is indeed sad when people draw out everything they have and lose it. I have quite a clientage of women seeking my advice and am always glad to give advice to anyone asking but I cannot hand it out promiscuously."
"About your auditing, Miss Martien, just how is that done?"
"I prepare the books for the committee, which looks them over. Part of my trust is keeping a certain amount of secrecy concerning accounts. Each accountant is numbered with the amount of his or her deposits, and is in this way shown to the auditing committee. So that there is no one outside of our bank officials who have any means of finding out the amounts deposited.
"At one time I thought I should like to qualify as state inspector, but I have since changed my mind. However, I enjoy meeting the state inspectors. They always have ideas that are interesting and helpful. This last year we have installed a new system in our bank, which is very fine and which we like very much.
"I always have a fear of becoming an old fogy in my bookkeeping methods and I try to get all the new ideas I can. For instance, every time I am in a city, I visit companies like ours. After I present my card, the banking concern is always very courteous and glad to show me their methods. In that way, I receive many helpful ideas."
Miss Martien continued smilingly, "They always say that a woman cannot keep a secret, but that is not true, she can. After office hours, I forget everything I have done during the day. But there are many things I like to do. Planting flowers is my hobby and I like to care for gardens during the summer."
A bit of reminiscent news concerns the time during the World war, when Mr. Massa was suddenly called to camp, and Miss Martien had the entire responsibility of the company on her hands.
Although she thought at first it would be impossible for her to handle the work, and although she spent many extra hours and days planning, yet now she is glad that she had the task of managing the company's affairs for 11 months, for it taught her a great many things.
One secret of her success is due to the fact that before she became a banker, she was a bookkeeper for several concerns, three in Mansfield and one in Plymouth, and with this amount of responsibility each set of books were done with absolute accuracy, so that while wishing, Miss Martien also worked with such efficiency that when the time came she was ready, through her previous training, to step into her new duties and also do them well.