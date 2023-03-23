MANSFIELD -- The first noticeable thing about the office of Miss Edith Douglas, who has charge of the filing and telegraph departments of the Aultman and Taylor Machinery company, is its cheery atmosphere and the number of pictures which hang behind her desk.
She was out of the office when I first arrived and for a few moments I looked over the group of pictures. Most of them were reproductions of famous paintings, with those of children predominating; a collection of famous Americans was given a prominent place, these included Lincoln, Washington, McKinley and Harding.
When asked about her love of pictures, Miss Douglas replied: "Yes, I like to make my office as homey as I can, I spend most of my time here, so why shouldn't I make it as cheerful as possible?”
"You particularly like children, do you not?"
"Yes and animals. Usually I have a number of animal pictures, but I have taken all the old ones down. I should like to get good picture of Roosevelt, but have as yet been unable to secure one. I admire him particularly. And Lincoln seems to me a wonderful man. My father always talked of him so much and since I have grown older and read much about him, I can understand his admiration of Lincoln, more than I once did."
"Your office is surely a cheery place to work in, Miss Douglas, and now what is your work?"
"My work?" she repeated. "Well, I have charge of the telegrams and the filing. I particularly like the telegram work. It keeps me in touch with every department of business and I know much of the work that is going on. And many things," she said smilingly, "That I cannot tell. Oftentimes, the noise of the trains confuses me when I am taking telegrams over the phone and words sound entirely different from what they were supposed to be.
"Many times I will get a word and when I repeat it, it is really amusing how changed it will be. Perhaps the noise will cut a word right in the middle and I shall only get part of it. And a little word will make a tremendous difference in a shipment. This part of my work is particularly interesting.
"The telegrams which go to the departments in this building I deliver, it doesn't take much longer than phoning sometimes. I am continually in touch with the departments. And so many come in here that I have no chance of getting lonesome.
"Often, I have to rush, in between visitors, to get my work out. But aside from the telegrams, which must be kept up to date, I do not try to get my filing done completely each day, because much of it comes in at the last moment and I generally leave that for the first thing the next morning.”
"Tell me more about your filing, Miss Douglas, and may I see where it is?"
"Yes, indeed, just come in here."
And she led the way to the file room, which is like a huge safe and where everything looked immaculately spic and span. A long high desk contains innumerable drawers and one of these Miss Douglas pulled out as she talked.
"When I first came here, we had a system that left things rather helter-skelter at the end of a day. Anyone could get into the files and as a result things were generally just shoved back any way. Now, unless I am particularly busy I like to get papers out of the file myself.
"The people who advocate the library system have always wanted me to install their system, but it is done alphabetically and I saw that if everything was filed in that way we should have to have an addition to our file room, for many times we received just one letter from a concern or about a certain thing.
"So I have devised a system of my own, in which I know absolutely where everything is."
She leafed through a drawer of papers, filed accurately and with absolute neatness. After explain the contents of several drawers, it was easy to see how efficiently Miss Douglas kept her files.
"But how do you know where everything is, Miss Douglas?"
"I have my cards, but I seldom refer to them, for I have become so accustomed to handling the files that I can come in here with my eyes shut and find what I want and when asked I can always tell just what drawer and how far down it is located. When I was away from the office last fall, my sister brought me the filing baskets each week and I would index them for the files here.
"I knew if I waited to do that until I came back to the office I should have a hard job. I have always had this work and I like it immensely. And I have never, in all the years I have been in business, met two finer men than Mr. Brown and Mr. Alexander. It is a pleasure to work with them.”
Just then the phone rang and Miss Douglas stepped out into the office to answer it. It was a telegram and she repeated word for word when she got through writing, afterward explaining that she took the telegrams in long hand hurriedly and copied them afterwards. One can imagine that Miss Douglas is very accurate in all she does, for she consulted her wrist watch and put down the time the telegram was taken.
We talked for a few moments about telegrams, then I asked Miss Douglas about her hours at home.
"I have two fads, you might say, the first reading. I love books of American history and travel. Since I cannot travel as much as I should like, the next thing is to read about it and when I meet someone who has traveled a great deal and they talk about the places they have seen, it seems as if I am right there.
"We have such delightful times at home, my sisters and I. In the evenings we read to each other and discuss what we have read, I always feel as if it is rather selfish to bury myself in a book, when I have been away all day, so we generally like to read together.
"Then I like to collect. In my younger days I had a collection of stamps, now I like to get foreign postcards and I have quite a number of them. But reading is my biggest fad. I always feel as if a day has been lost if I do not get some good reading done."