Vests for American Red Cross
Vests for American Red Cross volunteers in Richland County.

MANSFIELD -- From the battlefields of France to the roads of Richland County may be a very long way but it is safe to say that traveling for Miss Dorothy Greene, community organizer for the Richland County Red Cross, presents about as many thrills, as far as mud is concerned, as the above mentioned battlefields, especially in the winter.