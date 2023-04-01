MANSFIELD -- From the battlefields of France to the roads of Richland County may be a very long way but it is safe to say that traveling for Miss Dorothy Greene, community organizer for the Richland County Red Cross, presents about as many thrills, as far as mud is concerned, as the above mentioned battlefields, especially in the winter.
"I always have an engagement with a team at the end of the pike during the months of the year when traveling is hardest," says Miss Greene. "The Ford I use is certainly a good advertisement for that make of car.”
"Community Organizer" sounds like rather a formidable title and the least of Miss Greene's work is resisting bad roads.
Concerning that title Miss Greene has this to say, "It is very inclusive, it must be inclusive to take in all the things that we do in the various communities of Richland county. You understand, of course, that our work comes from the people, themselves, anything they desire to have done that no other organization is doing, we do, if it is possible. Therefore our work must be inclusive. In other words, our work is fully described in the one word “service,” that is primarily what the Red Cross stands for.
"Since I began this work about 13 months ago, we have organized or been the means of the organization of 10 community clubs throughout the county. One of our greatest achievements has been the organization of baseball and basketball leagues. In one village, they say that when lights in the gym go on the lights in the stores go out, so interested are they to see a game. In another, the gym has gradually come to be a community home, and instead of young boys loafing in the pool rooms, they have taken to going to this hall for an evening's play.
"Not the least part of our program is our moving picture entertainment. We usually give three reels, one on better schools, another of civic information and a comedy. Speaking again of baseball, there has been nothing that promoted such general community spirit as ball games. One man in a community will donate a field, the women will prepare lunches and all will get together to clear the field for the game.
"Some of our work has to do with the individual family, like making out budgets, for instance. In several cases we have helped families plan their incomes so that they would reach. We answer all kinds of requests, many of them admirable as well as foolish. For instance one man called in and wanted us to help him find a wife. That was one of the requests that we did not answer.”
"Of course, you have plans made for this winter?” I asked.
"We have," answered the organizer. "We are planning on having a four-number lyceum course, that will be just as interesting as those in large cities. We are asking for volunteer workers and expect to procure those entertainments at an expense of not more than $10 or $15. One of the best things we are planning for this winter, will be the classes in sewing and other domestic arts under the supervision of Mrs. Smith, who recently had charge of domestic science and basketry in Akron. Although our work has really just started, we have big plans for the future and expect to progress every day."
So varied and numerous are the duties of Miss Greene and other Red Cross workers, that it is impossible to enumerate all the things that are being done.
Suffice it to say, that wherever and whenever anyone in Richland county wants something in the way of welfare work done, Miss Greene stands ready to assume the responsibility.