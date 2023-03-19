MANSFIELD -- There has been a great deal of discussion in recent years concerning heredity and environment, some agitators insisting that heredity is the thing that counts and others, that environment works wonders.
And so it has gone, pro and con, until a very distinct case comes up, which seems to settle it as far as one person is concerned, at least. So, since talking with Mrs. Frances Marriott Conley, court stenographer, all the pros for a while at least, have swung over to the side of heredity.
Being a court stenographer — you girls who are thinking of being one-is no comedy, you just have to have the required aptitude for such a job or you can't do it, that's all. When you stop to consider that Mrs. Conley's father and uncle were both lawyers, you're not a bit surprised that she has made good, and very good, with such a job. For she has inherited the love of legal proceedings, and the knowledge of such work, which have given to her job a peculiar fascination.
Asked about the educational requirements for such a job, Mrs. Conley said:
"A girl should have at least a high school education and a thorough knowledge of good grammar and how to use it. When I was in high school, shorthand was not put in with the studies until the last year of my course, so that was all the training I had. But I was interested enough that while I was assistant, I would attend court sessions and take them down just to get in practice. In that way, the work became familiar to me, and I easily overcame the nervousness. Taking depositions, for instance, is very nerve- racking and only practice will do away with that fear."
"But how did you become familiar with all the legal terms and unusual words that occur in such work?" I asked.
"Well," she answered thoughtfully, "they never seem so very hard for me and I finally got so used to hearing them, that I didn't mind them at all."
"But didn't you ever read law books or statistics to get familiar with such terms?"
"No, because my uncle, who was Attorney S. M. Marriott, took a great deal of interest in my work and when anything unusually hard came up that I did not understand, I always asked him. And of course, he explained things much better than any book could have done. And my work has always been particularly fascinating to me, so much so that it has never been a drudgery. But unless a girl would be particularly interested in this kind of work, I should never advise her to take it up, for it is at first very hard, much more so than regular stenographic work.”
In other words, any woman, even if possessed of a good business training, would find it almost impossible to succeed, unless along with her training, she possessed a natural aptitude for such work. Mrs. Conley has practically been raised in a legal atmosphere, and her work is just a natural outgrowth of that.
So you see, oftentimes, heredity is a mightier factor than given credit for, particularly when as in Mrs. Conley's case, environment has only accentuated that heredity.