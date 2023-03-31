MANSFIELD -- $5! If any girl today were asked if she thought it possible to live on that amount she would throw up her hands in horror.
Many women remember the day when they supported themselves on the meager sum of $5 per week.
Among them is Miss Anna M. Wheelock, who has been with the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for 25 years. Startling changes have taken place since Miss Wheelock began her career as clerk to the above company at Oil City, Pa.
Her weekly salary at the beginning was $5, which was no doubt considered at that time quite a nice sum for a girl to be making. Girls were not as common sights around offices then as they are today.
Miss Wheelock, whose home was originally in Freedonia [sic; Fredonia], N. Y., began her career as a school teacher, but because of a nervous breakdown was compelled to take a leave of absence for several years. It was while visiting her brother in Oil City that the chance came to work in the insurance office.
She was the only girl and the entire supervision of clerical work was given her.
"When I began working," said Miss Wheelock, "my salary was $5. Out of that I paid my board and room, bought my clothes, laid aside a certain sum each week for church, and saved a little.
"I was able to secure a very nice room and my breakfasts for $3.50 a month, then my other meals I got out. They ran me about 15 cents apiece. But when I wanted a new dress, I had to plan ahead of time and save a little each week.
"After working about four years, I was raise to $7. Then I bought a meal ticket for $4 which usually lasted me about 10 days. About that time the superintendent asked me to start an account with the company saving fund.
"But gracious, I didn't know how I was going to do that. So he said he would give me the first dollar. He did and after that I would put away 25 cents each week and at the end of the month was able to deposit my dollar in the savings account.
"I worked in Oil City for nine years, and was getting $9 when I left. The office was eliminated at the place, the superintendent changed and I was sent to Lancaster Pa.
"But before I left and after the superintendent was sent to another place, I had entire charge of the office and clearing up affairs. I worked hard because I felt as if I had all the responsibility. I guess I worked harded [harder] than necessary, for after I had been in Lancaster nine months I had another breakdown.
“While living in Lancaster, by the way, I was living comfortably on the $9. But there I had no friends to invite me out to a meal, as I did in Oil City, and could not go to my brother's home.
"How I lived I can't tell, but I did and I had a good time. I have always been especially interested in church work and did a great deal of that. And I have always had nice friends and gone with nice people. I often wonder though, how I did live?"
Everyone else would probably wonder the same thing. Yet Miss Wheelock started a habit of saving at that time, which has probably helped her a great deal in later life. The saving habit, once made is hard to break.
After nine months in Lancaster, Miss Wheelock took another leave of absence and went to visit her sister in Wisconsin. After three months' rest she came to Mansfield on Aug. 7, 1907, and she has been with this organization ever since.
"When I began working with the Mansfield branch," she continued, “our large insurance amounted to something like $600,000, now it has increased to over $3 million.
"As in Oil City, I had the entire office work to do. I am not a stenographer and don't know short hand. But the superintendent always dictated to me and I wrote on the typewriter. I had never seen a typewriter before I began working with the insurance company.
"I have always had charge of all the money coming in from the various assistant agencies, or branch offices. And until recently, when it became impossible, I was always able to tell instantly just how the salaries of each agent stood. It wasn't necessary to know that, but I have worked right along with the business until I know every phase of it and it was easy for me to remember.
"Five years ago the work became more than I could stand and I had another breakdown. The company sent me to their sanitorium that time. It is 10 miles north of Saratoga, N.Y., at Mt. McGregor, and is a splendid place. There I rested for 10 weeks. There was no chance to spend money, except for stamps and postcards and perhaps a little fruit, for everything was furnished.
"After I came back and about three years ago an extra girl was put on to care for the stenographic work and now we have three. While I do not have so much work to do myself, yet I have to see that the girls do it but I am taking things easier.
"I do no night work now, as I did for years, except perhaps just once in a while."
Miss Wheelock's love of church work has continued all during her life and she is superintendent of the primary department in her church. Her spare time is usually spent in building up this work.
The life of Miss Wheelock has been essentially one of service not only during working hours but after them, and her life has been such that she had a chance to serve best while working.