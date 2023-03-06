Seeing Miss Florence MacDonald was an occasion that had to be sandwiched in between lessons.
Thirty pupils a week does not give much time for leisure or talking to reporters. But the half hour that Miss MacDonald did talk revealed more about music than the ordinary layman would even suspect. When she got through I felt as if I had never known a solitary thing about music.
Miss MacDonald is not anything if she is not thorough. She regrets the fact that the standard of teaching singing is not higher than it is and hopes that some day examinations will be required for this profession as well as others.
"A teacher of singing," said Miss MacDonald, "must be, like a physician, a thorough diagnostician. She must be able to detect all the delicate differences in tone in a pupil's voice. And that requires a sensitively trained ear. Not only that, but she must be able to analyze her pupil's mental attitude, to understand his thinking processes. Each pupil presents a different individuality and to judge each one correctly, requires not only a good amount of training but much experience.”
"Just what is your training and experience, Miss MacDonald?”
"Six years under John Walter Hall of New York," she replied, "one of the finest teachers we have ever had. In fact, Frank LaForge says there will never be another one like him. He has trained such singers as Lucy March, Herbert Witherspoon and many other famous artists. Knowing that I wished to teach, Mr. Hall took infinite pains to tell me of the things I should know as a teacher, all the minute details that are so necessary.
While teaching he would say, 'Now this is something you will want to watch in your teach.' And there were many months when I observed him while he was giving lessons in his studio. He was a wonderful teacher. From New York I came to Mt. Union College, and from there to Washington. Before coming to Mansfield I had a number of months training in Paris and London, under William Shakespeare, who has a world- wide reputation but does not equal Mr. Hall as a teacher. I have been here six years.
"Just what do you teach, Miss MacDonald?"
"Well," she said thoughtfully, “that is rather hard to explain. I should say there are three divisions in voice culture; voice building, voice placing and reportorial work.
"Voice building depends absolutely on breathing properly and in placement of tones, so that the first two are closely interwoven."
Before I left Miss MacDonald took me out into her music room and showed me a chart on vocal organs, which she explains to each of her pupils.
"The physiological part of voice culture is as important and more so than tone. There are natural laws that must be obeyed in breathing. I have consulted physicians concerning the anatomy of the vocal organs and made a study of vocal apparatus. During my stay in Washington, I learned a great deal from several prominent physicians. One of them said to me, 'Miss MacDonald, I don't know how well you sing, but you certainly know all about breathing.'
"The least part of being able to sing," continued Miss MacDonald, “is having a good voice. The biggest part is intelligence. There is no work that requires the constant concentration that singing does. A pupil's mind must be so trained that he is thinking constantly of what he is doing. And teaching is as much a strain as learning to think while singing. Every moment to my mind must be intensely on what I am doing, not only to listen to the tones of a pupil's voice but studying him mentally.
A rather amusing incident occurred recently in connection with one of my pupils. This student is a music teacher in Youngstown and after his training with Mr. Hall in New York came to me. I have had him for a number of summers' work. There is no one I know whose mental attitude is so fine as his, he can concentrate perfectly.
During this lesson he was doing technical work. The exercise was going beautifully until the note next to the last when he went all to pieces. 'What is the matter?' I asked. 'Well,' he said, 'I stopped thinking. Just as I reached that note I happened to think that the woman swinging on the porch across the street is the same woman I saw last summer.' That proves conclusively that one must think every moment.
"And intelligence is not just being able to think musically, it is cultivating a broad- minded appreciation of other things as well. A singer must not only have intelligence, but vivid imagination and keen appreciation. He must be able to picture the words he is singing and give them color, and to get that mental picture of vivid colors, golds, blues and browns all together, across to his audience. Not just brown, nor just blue, but a gorgeous combination.
To be able to do this he must have read good literature, studied good pictures and so broadened his intelligence that he thinks while he is singing. Many of our most noted singers have not such wonderful voices. Take Reinald Werrenrath, for instance. He has a pleasing voice, but not a wonderful one. But he has a fine intelligence and uses it and is a real artist.
Then there is Julia Culp. I have always wondered why her singing thrilled me so, because her voice is not wonderful. And I have decided that she has intelligence to make her audience feel what she is singing. A singer must have personality and refinement. That was the trouble with Caruso when he first came to this country. He was very uncouth although he had marvelous voice organs. But he had sense enough to study and learn.
"Teaching singing,” she added, “is wonderful work, I love every part of it but it is an intense strain all the time."
So that it will be a very fine thing for Miss MacDonald, who leaves Monday for New York where she will sail for Europe, to have several months' rest. Upon her return to New York she expects to have a few weeks of coaching in that city before returning to Mansfield to again take up, with added zest, the work she loves so well.