Kent State protests

Students on the campus of Kent State University protesting the April 30, 1970 announcement of the American invasion of Cambodia. (Photo: ohiomemory.org)

 Ohiomemory.org

“Tin Soldiers and Nixon’s Coming.

National Guard at Kent State

National Guard troops on the campus of Kent State. One of twenty photographs taken by the Kent State University News Service before, during, and after the May, 1970 shootings.
Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

ROTC building burned down at Kent State

Photograph of the burned-out remains of the Kent State campus ROTC (Reserve Officers' Training Corps) building. May 1, 1970.

Support Our Journalism

History is about understanding where we’ve been. A membership with the Source supports where we’re going. Keep the richest parts of our heritage alive by joining today!

Tags