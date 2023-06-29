One day in 1813, in South Carolina, there was a disagreement between a slave owner and the local Church Congregation over his enslaved population. The owner decided to free his slaves and sent them all North.
One of those enslaved individuals was a child named John Newton Templeton – a man of true inspiration. Like most enslaved individuals in the South, he was not taught how to read or to write.
John, with his family, made his way through Ohio. The state was relatively new, only being admitted in 1803. The first university, Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, was granted State University status in 1804 and opened for college students in 1809.
In 1824, one of those students was 19-year-old John Newton Templeton.
Unfortunately for Templeton, becoming a student was difficult. Ohio had Black Laws, which required any African-American that wanted to be in Ohio to have to submit an application, a letter of recommendation from a white man vouching in favor of character, and a $500 bond.
This was almost impossible for anyone in the early 1800’s. Even so, it was no deterrent to John Newton Templeton. He became the first black man to enroll at Ohio University.
John Newton Templeton’s time at Ohio University was likely a little uncomfortable. He was the only Black person among his classmates. In addition, he lived with the president of the University, Robert G. Wilson, and was the “house servant” to the president and his wife, which covered his tuition, room, and board.
Templeton studied well and graduated high in his class. He gave his speech at commencement and went on to live a life as a teacher.
Templeton was the first Black man to graduate from Ohio University, first in the State of Ohio, and fourth in the nation. He blazed the trail and set a new standard for equality in education in the United States.
A closer look at Templeton
The following information is courtesy of the African American Registry.
The birth of John Newton Templeton is celebrated on Jan. 13, 1805. He was a Black teacher and principal.
He was born on a cotton plantation in rural South Carolina, owned by Colonel John Means. At the age of eight, Templeton, along with his family, was freed by the will of his owner in 1813. At this time, he and his family moved, eventually residing in Adams County, Ohio.
With the assistance of the president of Ohio University at that time, Reverend Robert G. Wilson, Templeton applied and enrolled in 1824. While working through college, he maintained a superior academic record and was an especially active member of the Athenian Literary Society.
Four years later, John Newton Templeton earned his bachelor's degree, becoming the first black graduate from Ohio University and the fourth black to graduate from a university in the United States.
Templeton sustained a special academic rank throughout his college career and was actively involved in the Athenian Literacy Society. After completing his time at Ohio University in 1828, Templeton went on to become one of the officers of the Chillicothe Colored Anti-Slavery Society.
On a national scale, Templeton is the fourth Black college graduate, preceded by Edward A. Jones (Amherst College, 1826), John B. Russwurm (Bowdoin College, 1826), and Edward A. Mitchell (Dartmouth College, 1828).
He became co-editor of a local African American newspaper formerly known as The Mystery. He was also the first teacher and principal of the first school designated for black children in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Templeton's legacy lives on at Ohio University. Along with a scholarship fund for multicultural students in his honor, John Newton Templeton has also had the acclaimed Alumni Gate constructed to represent the impact of his presence at the school.