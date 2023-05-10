Mastodon illustration from ODNR

Mastodons are shown here at the edge of the glacier in Ohio.

 Illustration by Jim Glover, ODNR/Courtesy of Ohio History Connection

COLUMBUS -- Emily George was on a mission. She had heard about the Williams mastodon while growing up, and about how her grandfather Gus George had helped excavate the skeleton in Columbus in the mid-1950s.

