Then & Now

Here's what Harding Way in Galion looked like in 1907

GALION -- When the photo image was produced in 1907 for this postcard, the principle thoroughfare through Galion was called Main Street, like so many thousands of other small cities in America.

It was only a few years later however, when history granted the distinction of president to Warren G. Harding — born only four miles away from Galion.

The years during the administration of President Harding saw a dramatic rise in the number of automobiles traveling on American roads.

Since the first cross-country highway was routed through Galion along this Main Street it seemed appropriate when the President died to name this stretch of road in his honor.

So. today if you drive through Galion on the main street you’ll find it is named Harding Way.

Then & Now: Harding Way in Galion 1907
