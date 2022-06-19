featured Then & Now Here's what Harding Way in Galion looked like in 1907 Timothy Brian McKee, Columnist Timothy Brian McKee Jun 19, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALION -- When the photo image was produced in 1907 for this postcard, the principle thoroughfare through Galion was called Main Street, like so many thousands of other small cities in America.It was only a few years later however, when history granted the distinction of president to Warren G. Harding — born only four miles away from Galion.The years during the administration of President Harding saw a dramatic rise in the number of automobiles traveling on American roads.Since the first cross-country highway was routed through Galion along this Main Street it seemed appropriate when the President died to name this stretch of road in his honor.So. today if you drive through Galion on the main street you’ll find it is named Harding Way. Buy Now Support Our Journalism History is about understanding where we’ve been. A membership with the Source supports where we’re going. Keep the richest parts of our heritage alive by joining today! Be a Source Member Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Then & Now Tim Mckee Harding Way Galion President Harding Main Street Politics Highway Thoroughfare Year America City Stretch Of Road Image Timothy Brian McKee Follow Timothy Brian McKee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today