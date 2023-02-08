Illustration of Ulysses S. Grant's home

This photographic reproduction of an engraved illustration depicts the small cabin in which Ulysses S. Grant (1822-1885) was born. The birthplace is located in Point Pleasant, Clermont County, Ohio. The artist's rendering, which includes the Ohio River as a backdrop, shows the cabin situated at a bend in a road. The cabin has two windows on either side of the front door. A tall brick chimney stands on the cabin's right side. A figure on horseback and a horse-drawn covered wagon are traveling past the cabin. A gated fence separates the cabin and surrounding property from the road. The image includes the caption "Birthplace of Ulysses S. Grant" and to the far right of the caption is the number 21, which may be either a page number or an illustration number.

The cabin was removed from its foundation in Point Pleasant in 1888 and placed aboard a boat for exhibition in Cincinnati. Afterwards it was moved to Goodale Park (Columbus, Ohio) as part of the Northwest Territory centennial. During the 1890s the cabin was returned to the fairgrounds in Columbus. It remained there until 1936, when the Ohio Historical Society, under a legislative order, returned it to its original site in Point Pleasant, Ohio. The dismantling of the badly deteriorated cabin for relocation occurred in February 1936 at the Columbus Fairgrounds. The cabin was restored with period furniture and opened to public tours. The Grant Birthplace memorial is located at 1551 State Rt 232, in Point Pleasant (Clermont County), just off of U.S. Route 52, about five miles east of New Richmond.

 Ohio History Connection

Editor's Note

This story was originally published by the Ohio History Connection on April 1, 2022. Richland Source has a collaborative agreement to share content across our sites.

Ulysses S. Grant, commander of the Union Army in the Civil War and 18th president of the United States was born in this timber-frame home on April 27, 1822 to Jesse and Hannah Simpson Grant.

The Grants settled in Point Pleasant in 1821 and Jesse took charge of the tannery located nearby. The growing family paid $2 a month rent.

GALLERY: Birthplace of Ulysses S. Grant

1 of 5