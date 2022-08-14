featured Then & Now Here's a look back at the Dr. J.H. Craig Home in 1890 Timothy Brian McKee, Columnist Timothy Brian McKee Aug 14, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now MANSFIELD -- Certainly, no one living remembers Dr. Craig, but nearly everyone in town knows his home, and many remember it in different ways.The home, at the corner of Third and Mulberry, was built in 1890 of handmade bricks in a style that combined qualities from both Victorian and Queen Anne architecture. Buy Now When Dr. Craig died in 1918 his house remained a residence until the 1940s when it began a professional career housing sequentially a number of businesses, including a prominent insurance agency. Buy Now Since 1978 Dr. Craig’s landmark has been the home of the Chamber of Commerce, currently named Richland Area Chamber of Commerce. Support Our Journalism History is about understanding where we’ve been. A membership with the Source supports where we’re going. Keep the richest parts of our heritage alive by joining today! Be a Source Member Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Richland Area Chamber Of Commerce J H Craig Mansfield Tim Mckee Then And Now Jh Craig Home Building Industry Home Living Landmark Architecture Mulberry Brick J.h. Craig Timothy Brian McKee Follow Timothy Brian McKee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Lexington's Stover selected an Ohio State team captain Records Smashed at Junior Fair Livestock Auction Shelby man earns rare 10th-degree black belt Six new police officers move Mansfield closer to budgeted goal Michael "Mikey" Farnsworth Motocross returns to Richland County Fair for 1st time in 5 years Plymouth Classic Car & Motorcycle Show set for Sept. 17 Sibling rivalry pushes junior fair exhibitors to the top Updated: R&D Excavating of Crestline says 'We are ready' for Westinghouse Richland County Land Bank issues 'community call to action' on Daisy Thomas House Event Announcements Aug 14 Mansfield Men's Garden Club's 67th Annual Harvest Show Sun, Aug 14, 2022 Free Aug 14 She Loves Me - Closing Night Sun, Aug 14, 2022 Free Aug 15 Huron County Fair Mon, Aug 15, 2022 Aug 15 Crawford County Job Fair and Child Support Amnesty Mon, Aug 15, 2022 Free See more / Submit an event