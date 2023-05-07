featured Then & Now Here's a look back at Schroer's Furniture in 1919 Timothy Brian McKee, Columnist Timothy Brian McKee May 7, 2023 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- Many generations of Mansfielders knew this building as Schroer’s Furniture.Today the building has no business presence, but it is easily recognized as the landmark where you turn off Diamond Street onto Temple Court. Buy Now The Schroer furniture business grew in a series of four expansions, and the sequence of additions can be easily distinguished looking at the building today.The original store was built in 1880 one lot north of Temple Court. Within only a few years this building was made twice as wide and a new top floor capped it.In the 1890s the big corner building with the distinctive bay windows was put in place, with apartments upstairs.The last addition came in 1914 with the structure that is today The Phoenix Brewing Co. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Structure Schroer Building Industry Corner Temple Court Apartment Floor Bay Window Timothy Brian McKee Follow Timothy Brian McKee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Dan Niss purchases unfinished church in Ontario with tentative plans for office space Road closings announced in Richland County, city of Mansfield Nurse practitioner opens The Wellness Clinic on Cline Avenue Port Clinton man hurt in single-engine plane crash on Saturday Mansfield police officer hospitalized after accidentally shooting himself in the leg Mansfield Sr's Bradley sweeps sprints at Galion Kiwanis Invitational Mansfield police ask for public assistance in solving rash of homicides Open Source: Donatos associate celebrates 30 years of serving the Mansfield community Mount Vernon man commands troops during Ohio Civil War Show in Mansfield McGowan Courage Awards recognizes tenacity and resilience of local youth Event Announcements May 7 Ohio Civil War / WWI & II Show Sun, May 7, 2023 $7.00 May 7 Storybook Trail Sun, May 7, 2023 May 7 Hats Off to History at Local Museum Sun, May 7, 2023 Free May 8 Storybook Trail Mon, May 8, 2023 See more / Submit an event Loading…