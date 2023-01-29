featured Then & Now Here's a look at the Westinghouse Office on Fourth St. in the 1930s Timothy Brian McKee, Columnist Timothy Brian McKee Jan 29, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save At its height of vitality in Mansfield the Westinghouse plant covered 42.7 acres between Third Street and Sixth Street.Until very recently, most of that square footage was merely naked concrete slab. But one piece of the manufacturing complex that stood until the most recent demolition was the Office Building. Buy Now Built in the 1930s, the Office was connected to the factory by way of a hallway bridge over Fourth Street.Its streamlined and angular appearance was very futuristic in that decade, and inspired great promise of a wonderful new consumer-driven era of cutting-edge home appliances for America. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Westinghouse Mansfield Westinghouse Plant Mansfield Ohio Factory Westinghouse Office Building Industry Home Appliance Complex Consumer Office Building Hallway Construction Industry Industry Manufacturing Timothy Brian McKee Follow Timothy Brian McKee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Homecoming: Aaron Brokaw takes over at Clear Fork Body of Ashland man, found Friday in vacant home, was shot with a weapon Snow Sisters bring magic to Richland Mall Bald eagle viewing is exceptional during Ohio's winter season 4th-quarter rally vaults Shelby past River Valley, into driver's seat in chase for MOAC crown Ashland woman killed in Friday night crash on U.S. 250 Cleveland Heights dims lights on Lorain Fresh Grounds Coffee House grand opening scheduled for Jan. 28 Lexington 6th grader crowned Richland County Spelling Bee champion Lexington holds off Tygers in OCC showdown Event Announcements Jan 29 GloryWay Quartet Sun, Jan 29, 2023 Free Feb 3 Emerging Artists Festival Fri, Feb 3, 2023 $10 Feb 4 Black History Celebration Sat, Feb 4, 2023 Free Feb 4 Hats Off to History at Local Museum Sat, Feb 4, 2023 Free See more / Submit an event