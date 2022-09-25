featured Then & Now Hearken back to 1934 and Zitzer's at the corner of 4th & Diamond Timothy Brian McKee, Columnist Timothy Brian McKee Sep 25, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- Take a look at Zitzer’s on the corner of Fourth & Diamond.By the time this picture was taken they were selling all kinds of appliances and lighting fixtures. But when the company first went into business Zitzer’s was a music store. Buy Now They had the very first Victrola in Mansfield. Few people could afford one, but they all loved to stop in the store and listen to it. It was like a party all the time.Charles Zitzer also had a fine line of player pianos — first the foot pedal kind and then electrical models.The business of phonographs, player pianos, and piano rolls was booming in the 1920s until the bottom suddenly dropped out with the introduction of the radio.Mister Zitzer was quoted in 1925 saying the radio would never catch on and player pianos were here to stay.Maybe that’s why he ended up selling washing machines, vacuum cleaners, and “ironers” -- and radios. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Charles Zitzer Business Player Piano Commerce Piano Roll Store Phonograph Kind Timothy Brian McKee Follow Timothy Brian McKee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Stover makes a national impression in Buckeyes' beating of Wisconsin Mansfield to order demolition of West Park shopping center in 60 days Humane Society of Richland County seeks help after seizing 18 neglected dogs Eddie A. Francis, Jr. Mansfield woman, 64, dies from injuries in Rae Avenue house fire Absolutely nothing: Mentor Lake Catholic drops a goose egg on Kirtland RCSO to install license plate reader technology in five locations Mansfield powerlifters shine at Orrville event American Heritage Days returns to South Park Oct. 1 & 2 Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze Event Announcements Sep 25 Hidden Hollow Astronomy Conference Sun, Sep 25, 2022 $55-70 Sep 27 Story Time for Ages 2 -5 Year Olds Tue, Sep 27, 2022 Free Sep 27 SENIOR BOXES TO 60+ COMMUNITY Tue, Sep 27, 2022 Free Sep 27 Homeschool Program Tue, Sep 27, 2022 Free See more / Submit an event