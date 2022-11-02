Cox and Harding

Poster issued by the Republican Party portraying Cox as loyal to the League of Nations. This is in contrast to Harding, who serves America first.

 Courtesy of the Ohio History Connection

In June and July of 1920, two Ohioans were nominated as the presidential candidates of America’s two leading political parties: James Cox, governor of Ohio, for the Democrats, and Warren G. Harding, senator from Ohio, by the Republicans.

James M. Cox

James M. Cox was the Governor of Ohio during the Spanish Flu Outbreak.
Warren G. Harding
Map of Ireland

This is a map of Ireland as it appears today.

