This is a reproduction of a picture depicting a fugitive slave that is typical of the images that appeared on handbills of southern slave owners searching for escaped slaves. It appeared in the New York paper, The Anti-Slavery Record, in July 1837. The paper was published by the American Anti-Slavery Society. The image was collected by Ohio State University professor Wilbur H. Siebert (1866-1961). Siebert began researching the Underground Railroad in the 1890s as a way to interest his students in history.

 Courtesy of the Ohio History Connection

Before the American Civil War, a large number of fugitives from slavery passed through Ohio.

