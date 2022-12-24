FDR and Eleanor

President Franklin Roosevelt is shown here with his wife Eleanor in August, 1932.

 Wikimedia Commons

MANSFIELD --  Happy holidays from the Sherman Room! At this point, many holiday cards have been sent and received to friends and family members across the United States, but we wanted to share one more from the Sherman Room archives with you.

Mansfield mayor Henry G. Brunner

Mansfield mayor Henry G. Brunner as he appeared on this political poster in 1917.
FDR Christmas card to Mansfield mayor

This was the Christmas card Franklin Delano Roosevelt sent to Mansfield mayor Henry G. Brunner.
Merry Christmas from The Sherman Room

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from The Sherman Room of the Mansfield Richland County Public Library.