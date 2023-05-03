Kent State shootings

Students on the campus of Kent State University protesting the April 30, 1970 announcement of the American invasion of Cambodia.

 Photo: ohiomemory.org

“Tin soldiers and Nixon’s coming.

Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young's "Ohio" set to a devastating series of photos from the Kent State shootings, and other 1960-70's protests, compiled by Hard Rain Productions.
Kent St. ROTC building burned down

Photograph of the burned-out remains of the Kent State campus ROTC (Reserve Officers' Training Corps) building. May 1, 1970.
Ohio national guard at Kent State in 1970

National Guard troops on the campus of Kent State. One of twenty photographs taken by the Kent State University News Service before, during, and after the May, 1970 shootings. 