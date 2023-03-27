MANSFIELD -- For Women's History Month, the Sherman Room has been featuring interviews that Nita Branson conducted in the 1920s with career women of her day (interested? The email list is here)
Our Women's History Month exploration continues! Today's "Little Chats" interview was with Goldie Boals, and our blog today dives a little deeper into her life. It may be beneficial to read the interview below before reading this post.
Just as Nita Branson was part of the changeover from the Mansfield Shield and Banner to the Mansfield News, and then from the Mansfield News to the Mansfield News-Journal, today we hear from a local woman who was part of a dramatic change in a local business: when the Eclipse Stove Company, already nationally recognized, changed the entire company name to Tappan Stove Company.
Whereas Branson was still very new to the company and the field when the News bought the Shield and Banner, Boals was deep in the heart of the changeover, as the assistant advertising manager during the brand's transition period.
Local Girl, Goldie
Goldie Boals was a Mansfield girl, through and through, for her whole life. She was born in Mansfield on Sept. 27, 1898 to parents Arthur Boals and Sabina (Roe) Boals. She had one older brother by the name of Albert.
In 1908, when Goldie was about 12, her mother Sabina died, and by 1910, Albert had left home, so for much of her teenage years it was just Goldie and her father. She graduated from Mansfield Senior High School in 1916.
Her senior profile listed her aspiration as "to get an education" and her tendency as "burning midnight oil," and in the section devoted to "Rechristening Seniors" she was renamed "Generally Bashful."
Her bashfulness (or "unassuming manner," as Branson called it in the interview) did not seem to stop her from pursuing her career, however, since she started working the same year she graduated from high school.
Eclipse Stove Company: "More than a Place to Work" As early as 1916, Goldie is listed in the Mansfield directory as working as a stenographer at the Eclipse Stove Company. As the "Little Chats" interview indicates, she probably worked as a stenographer for about three years, then took a position with the advertising department in about 1919 as a clerk, quickly advancing to Assistant Advertising Manager.
The Eclipse Stove Company had been founded in 1881 in Bellaire, Ohio as the Ohio Valley Stove Works, but moved to Mansfield in 1889. By 1919, the plant in Mansfield had 225 employees, whom the company appeared to be very interested in retaining. To pursue this goal, the company had a department devoted to employee welfare, headed by Floyd Dent.
The department arranged facilities for employees including "a gymnasium, a dance hall, a card room, [and a] baseball diamond," also arranging sports teams outside of business hours in the appropriate seasons.
Employees also had access to athletics programs during their half-hour lunch break, in addition to the cafeteria "where a substantial meal can be bought for from 20 to 30 cents" [Mansfield News, June 15, 1919, page 19].
"Tappan" Eclipses "Eclipse"
But in 1922, the company decided to change its name to the Tappan Stove Company, in part "to eliminate all possibility of confusion, or some other company receiving the benefit of the advertising of the old company" [Mansfield News, 22 Jan 1922, page 3]. Having already spent more than 30 years establishing a reputation for the quality of their products under the name "Eclipse," this represented a risk and a massive effort in the rebranding.
And Boals was right in the thick of it. Her chat with Branson mentions the change in the factory's name, and that they had to change all of the name plates in all of the advertising and catalogues because of the change, in addition to providing new nameplates and materials for dealers who sold their products.
In Mansfield and neighboring cities alone, there were more than a dozen dealers who needed new nameplates and advertising materials, likely the companies that Boals primarily worked with.
The national advertising, promoted by Tappan's recent stamp of approval by the Good Housekeeping Institute and the New York Tribune, was handled by a dedicated advertising agency, but the local dealers received advertising materials, especially for newspapers, directly from the advertising department at Tappan itself.
Family Life
Goldie Boals also decided to have a name change, but in her case it was a labor of love rather than business interest. She married George Loesch on June 8, 1924. They had a son, George W. Loesch, on Aug. 30, 1928. At some point after she married George, she did stop working at Tappan in favor of being at home with her son.
The 1950 census shows that after her son moved out, Goldie decided to go back to work part-time, this time for another of Mansfield's most recognizable businesses: Westinghouse. She was working for the R. R. Hayes Cafeteria, but doing clerical work, hearkening back to her days as a stenographer at the then-Eclipse Stove Company.
Her father, Arthur, lived with Goldie and George in his elder years, and he died on Sept. 13, 1952. Goldie herself died about five years later, in 1958, after an unspecified illness.
Tappan Advertisements
The following advertisements appeared in the Mansfield News from 1922 to 1924, the time period when Boals was the assistant advertising manager for the company, so although she may or may not have written the ads personally, they showcase the work of her department around the time she was there and after the name changed to "Tappan Stove Company."
Sources (Advertisements throughout)
Mansfield News, 26 February 1922, Page 8B.
Mansfield News, 30 April 1922, Page 11.
Mansfield News, 15 April 1923, 2nd edition Page 4.
Mansfield News, 07 June 1923, Page 5.
Mansfield News, 06 January 1924, Business pages.
Mansfield News, 15 March 1925, Kiwanis pages.