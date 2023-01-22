featured Then & Now Do you remember O'neil's on Main at Third Street circa 1946? Timothy Brian McKee, Columnist Timothy Brian McKee Jan 22, 2023 42 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Buy Now Anticipation ran high for the opening of O’neil’s in time for Christmas shopping in 1946, and workmen worked around the clock for weeks remodeling the old building to be ready to open the doors. Buy Now They were expecting a crowd of no fewer than 10,000 people. Fifty thousand actually showed up at the grand opening, and you have to wonder where they all parked.O’neil’s moved out of downtown in the late 1960s when the mall was built. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags O'neils Then And Now History Workman Shopping Building Industry Commerce Anticipation Week Building Downtown Christmas Mall Timothy Brian McKee Follow Timothy Brian McKee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Wind storm blows steeple off historic Park Avenue church Mansfield water deemed safe, but city plans to sue over alleged contamination at Lahm Airport North central Ohio expecting 1 to 3 inches of snow on Sunday Clara’s Pizza celebrates 50 years in Madison & transfers ownership Ashland County Sheriff's Dept. bomb squad responds after construction explosives found in Mansfield Stroud was fine, but here are Ohio State's Top 10 QBs Richland County housing study: 'All the work begins now' Roy Allen "Al" Steagall, Jr. Mechelle L Betz A number of horses, goats & dogs saved after Humane Society animal rescue operation in Ashland Event Announcements Jan 22 Charles Mill Marina In-House Boat Show Sun, Jan 22, 2023 Free Jan 22 GROWING UP BLACK IN MANSFIELD Sun, Jan 22, 2023 Free Jan 22 Mansfield Area March for Life Sun, Jan 22, 2023 Free Jan 23 Richland County Young Democrats Membership KICK-OFF Mon, Jan 23, 2023 $10 See more / Submit an event