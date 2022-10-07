The Historic Preservation Commission of the City of Shelby and the Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office will sponsor a Building Doctor Clinic for old-building owners on Oct. 10 and 11.
SHELBY – The Historic Preservation Commission of the City of Shelby and the Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office will hold a Building Doctor Clinic on Oct. 10 and 11.
The clinic features Building Doctors Rachel Krause and Sarah Hanna of the State Historic Preservation Office. It begins with a free seminar from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, at Shelby High School, 1 Whippet Way, Shelby.
Open to all old-building owners in the area, the seminar will feature guidelines for renovation projects and ways to solve some of the most common problems of buildings dating from 1800 to 1955.
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Building Doctors will visit pre-1955 buildings within five miles of downtown Shelby, advising owners on specific technical or design problems by appointment.
The “doctors” examine all kinds of older buildings. Some of the things that typically call for an on-site examination include drainage problems, foundation issues, wood rot, deteriorating masonry and plans for remodeling, additions or demolitions.
Because of the evolving status of COVID-19 in Ohio, to keep visits safe, the Building Doctors will inspect only exterior problems, though as old-building owners know, many problems start on the outside and work their way in.
Krause and Hanna are both Technical Preservation Services Managers for the State Historic Preservation Office, where they reviews applications for federal and state historic preservation tax credits.
Krause holds an associate degree from Belmont Technical College’s Building Preservation and Restoration program and a bachelor’s degree in Urban Studies with a certificate in historic preservation from the University of Cincinnati.
Hanna has a master’s degree in public history with a certificate in cultural resource management, and a bachelor’s degree in history from West Virginia University. She has worked with consulting firms in Kentucky and served as an AmeriCorps member for a small museum in West Virginia.
A native of Morgantown, West Virginia, she joined the State Historic Preservation Office staff in Columbus in 2021 and has been enjoying getting to know the state of Ohio through her work.
The seminar and on-site consultations are free with advance registration. To register, go to building-doctor.org or call 800-499-2470 or 614-298-2000. For more information, contact Christina Drain, chair of the City of Shelby Historic Preservation Commission, at 419-405-5508 or christinaldrain@gmail.com.
The Building Doctor program is made possible in part by a grant from the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Historic Preservation Fund, administered by the State Historic Preservation Office. Each clinic is made possible by support from local cosponsors, as well.
The State Historic Preservation Office is Ohio’s official historic preservation agency. It identifies historic places in Ohio, nominates properties to the National Register of Historic Places, reviews federally-assisted projects for effects on historic, architectural and archaeological resources in Ohio, consults on conservation of older buildings and sites and offers educational programs and publications.
About the Ohio History Connection
The Ohio History Connection, formerly the Ohio Historical Society, is a statewide history organization with the mission to spark discovery of Ohio’s stories. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization chartered in 1885, the Ohio History Connection carries out history services for Ohio and its citizens focused on preserving and sharing the state’s history.
This includes housing the State Historic Preservation Office, the official state archives and the Community Engagement Department and managing more than 50 sites and museums across Ohio. For more information, go to ohiohistory.org. The Greater Columbus Arts Council provides support for Ohio History Connection programs.