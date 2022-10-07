Shelby Building Doctor

SHELBY – The Historic Preservation Commission of the City of Shelby and the Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office will hold a Building Doctor Clinic on Oct. 10 and 11.

The clinic features Building Doctors Rachel Krause and Sarah Hanna of the State Historic Preservation Office. It begins with a free seminar from 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, at Shelby High School, 1 Whippet Way, Shelby.

The clinic will feature ways to solve some of the most common problems as buildings age and will conclude with the Building Doctors visiting buildings within five miles of downtown Shelby.

