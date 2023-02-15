Ellen Walker Craig

This photograph of Ellen Walker Craig, mayor of Urbancrest, Ohio, was taken in 1975. After serving on City Council for many years, she was elected mayor in 1971. Craig (1907-2000) was the first African-American woman in the United States to be elected mayor. 

 From Ohio Memory.

COLUMBUS -- February is Black History month. 

