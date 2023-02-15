This photograph of Ellen Walker Craig, mayor of Urbancrest, Ohio, was taken in 1975. After serving on City Council for many years, she was elected mayor in 1971. Craig (1907-2000) was the first African-American woman in the United States to be elected mayor.
As a tribute, we now look back on some of the African Americans who have made a significant impact on Ohio and U.S. history. Here is a short list of some of the highlights.
127th Ohio Volunteer Infantry
This photograph shows members of the 127th Ohio Volunteer Infantry, the first African American regiment recruited in Ohio during the Civil War. The regiment was formed in 1863, and was subsequently designated as the 5th Regiment, United States Colored Troops. The photograph was taken in Delaware, Ohio, on Sandusky Street near the Ft. Delaware Hotel.
Wilberforce University
This is a photographic reproduction of a print illustrating the original buildings of Wilberforce University in Wilberforce, Ohio, as they appeared when the university was founded in 1856.
George Washington Williams
Portrait of George Washington Williams. He was the first African-American to be elected to the Ohio State Legislature in 1880.
Ellen Walker Craig
1851 - Sojourner Truth gave her famous Ain't I a Woman? speech at the Women's Convention in Akron.
1856 - Wilberforce University, the country's oldest, private black university was founded.
1862 - African American men in Cincinnati were impressed to build fortifications to defend the city from Confederate attack. They were designated the Black Brigade.
1863 - The first regiment of African American recruits from Ohio reported for Civil War service in Delaware, Ohio. They were the 127th Ohio Volunteer Infantry; renamed the 5th United States Colored Troops.
1880 - George Washington Williams was the first African American to serve in the Ohio House of Representatives.
1888 - George Myers purchased the barbershop in the Hollenden House, Cleveland's finest hotel, and it became a hot spot for Republican Party operatives.
1893 - Paul Laurence Dunbar, renowned poet from Dayton, published his first collection of poetry, Oak and Ivy.
1898 - Charles Young from Ripley and Wilberforce commanded the 10th Cavalry Buffalo Soldiers in Cuba during the Spanish American War.
1914 - Garrett Morgan from Cleveland patented the safety hood, an early version of the gas mask.
1923 - Garrett Morgan from Cleveland patented the three-way traffic symbol.
1930 - The Ohio Conference of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People was chartered in Columbus.
1946 - The Tuskegee Airmen 477th Composite Group was transferred to Lockbourne Army Air Base in Columbus.
1947 - Central State became a separate institution from Wilberforce University. In 1965 it attained the status of a university.
1958 - Martin Luther King gave the commencement address at Central State University.
1967 - Carl B. Stokes became the first African American elected mayor of a major American city when he was elected mayor of Cleveland.
1972 - Ellen Walker Craig became the first African American woman elected to the office of mayor when she became mayor of Urbancrest.
1988 -National Afro-American Museum and Cultural Center opened in Wilberforce.
1988 - Toni Morrison from Lorain won the Pulitzer Prize in fiction for her fifth novel Beloved.
2002 - Halle Berry, from Cleveland, was the first African American woman to win Best Actress for Monsters Ball.
2004 - National Underground Railroad Freedom Center opened in Cincinnati.