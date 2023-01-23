Barnes Manufacturing workers

A group of workers is shown above, most likely in Barnes Manufacturing.

MANSFIELD -- A century ago, local inventor and manufacturing expert J.C. Gorman started the year off right by patenting two new inventions for the Barnes Manufacturing Company.

Barnes Manufacturing floor plan is shown in the 1897 Sanborn Fire Insurance Map.
Barnes Manufacturing floor plan is shown in the 1921 Sanborn Fire Insurance Map.