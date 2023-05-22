Pioneer railroad of the west

Illustration of the E&KRR, called “the Pioneer Railroad of the West.”

 Henry Howe’s Historical Collection of Ohio. Via Ohio Memory.

When Ohio first became a state in 1803, the primary methods of transportation to and through the state were by horse and wagon or by river.

Ohio Railway Map

Ohio Railway Map, published in 1898 under the direction of the state’s commissioner of railroads and telegraphs. In addition to rail networks, such maps often showed drainage, cities and towns, and county and township boundaries. 

Tags