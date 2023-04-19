Ohio Civil War battle flag

The flag completely unfurled. The eagle pattern missing in the center of the flag was the Arms of the United States.

 Photo by Ty Pierce, Ohio History Connection

In a January, 2013 ceremony, the Ohio Society Daughters American Revolution (DAR) transferred the regimental flag of the 89th Ohio Volunteer Infantry (OVI) to the care of the Ohio History Connection.

GALLERY: Ohio Civil War Battle Flag

