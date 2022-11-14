Main Street light arches

Main Street had light arches at one time in downtown Mansfield.

 Courtesy of The Sherman Room

Last week we looked at the Feast of Ceres in Mansfield, the grand celebration of the fall harvest and Mansfield's abundant industry. One other notable aspect of this celebration was actually a part of the Mansfield streetscape for many years: Mansfield's lighted arches on Main Street.

Main Street Christmas lights

Main Street arches provided a support point for Christmas lights in downtown Mansfield.

Tags