Ceres Goddess of the Harvest

The Goddess Heres is shown in this drawing.

 Pixabay

MANSFIELD -- About this time of year, 115 years ago, Mansfield was the scene of a unique and spectacular multi-day event called the "Feast of Ceres."

First Feast of Ceres edition

Mansfield Daily Shield, First Feast of Ceres edition Oct. 26, 1907, page 4.
Mansfield Parade for the Feast of Ceres

Mansfield Daily Shield, Oct. 8, 1907, page 2.
Fall Festival parade
In 1907, the Main Street parade route was swarmed with happy revelers for the "Feast of Ceres" parade, opening a fall festival to celebrate industry and agriculture in Mansfield and Richland County.

