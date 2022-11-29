Mansfield Senior High School in the 1910s

When Mansfield High School opened in 1892 the first graduating class had 19 students and 6 teachers. By 1927 the building had been replaced with a much larger facility farther out West Fourth Street because this high school wasn't big enough for all the students.

It has been an ongoing project of the Sherman Room to digitize and make accessible the Mansfield Senior High School yearbooks in our collection, up to the year 2000. We are delighted to announce that we have completed the work.

Aerial view of Mansfield High School 1928

This aerial view of Mansfield High School in 1928 shows the proximity of Stadium Field to the school building.  Today Mansfield Senior sits in Stadium Field and the site of the old school building is a parking lot.