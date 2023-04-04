Ohio Brass in 1930

This is an aerial view of the Ohio Brass plant in Mansfield in 1930.

 Sherman Room

MANSFIELD -- Women's History Month has come to an end, but we still have some interesting history to share with you! Today's "Little Chats" interview was with Sarah Alice Sloane, who worked for the Ohio Brass Foreign Trade (essentially, international sales) department.

Sarah Alice Sloane

Ohio Brass girls in 1924

The Ohio Brass female employees are shown here at Kingwood in 1924.