Dayton Flood of 1913

Photograph of Main Street in Dayton, Ohio from March 25, 1913. 

 Courtesy of the Dayton and Montgomery County Public Library. Via Ohio Memory.

DAYTON -- The Great Flood of 1913 is considered one of the greatest natural disasters in Ohio’s history.

Ohio flood relief from 1913

John H. Patterson directing flood relief in March 1913. 
Ohio's Flood of 1913

Photograph of 3rd Street in Dayton, Ohio following the Flood of 1913. 

Tags