Pioneers crossing the Ohio River

Pioneers crossing the Ohio River was painted in 1941 by artist Michael Loew.

 Photo by Connie Girard/Courtesy of Ohio History Connection

This photograph is a black-and-white image of a colorful mural titled "Pioneers Crossing the Ohio River," painted in 1941 by artist Michael Loew (1907-1985).

Color mural of Pioneers crossing the Ohio River

Pioneers crossing the Ohio River was painted in 1941 by artist Michael Loew.

Tags