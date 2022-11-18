Marilyn John

State Rep. Marilyn John is a Republican from Shelby.

During this General Assembly, we, at the Statehouse, have focused on making adoption a viable option for Ohio families across our state. Whatever the circumstance might be, if parents are considering adoption there is no better time to consider than during November’s National Adoption Awareness Month.

Regarding adoption, it is personal to me. I have several members of my family that have come to us through foster care and then adoption, and we feel grateful and blessed every day that adoption was readily available.

