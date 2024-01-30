Wintersville Indian Creek dismissed East Liverpool by a 64-32 count for an Ohio girls basketball victory on Jan. 29.

The first quarter gave Wintersville Indian Creek a 24-4 lead over East Liverpool.

The Redskins’ shooting stormed in front for a 37-12 lead over the Potters at the half.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as East Liverpool climbed back to within 42-26.

The Redskins got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 22-6 edge.

Last season, Wintersville Indian Creek and East Liverpool squared off on Jan. 2, 2023 at East Liverpool High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Wintersville Indian Creek faced off against Bellaire and East Liverpool took on Steubenville Catholic Central on Jan. 22 at East Liverpool High School.

