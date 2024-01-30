Woodsfield Monroe Central controlled the action to earn an impressive 69-34 win against Steubenville Catholic Central during this Ohio girls high school basketball game on Jan. 29.

The first quarter gave Woodsfield Monroe Central a 20-14 lead over Steubenville Catholic Central.

The Seminoles opened a huge 38-22 gap over the Crusaders at halftime.

Woodsfield Monroe Central roared to a 56-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Seminoles held on with a 13-3 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Woodsfield Monroe Central and Steubenville Catholic Central played in a 56-21 game on Dec. 19, 2022.

