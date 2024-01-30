Columbus West handled Columbus Franklin Heights 84-40 in an impressive showing in Ohio boys basketball on Jan. 29.

Columbus West opened with a 33-2 advantage over Columbus Franklin Heights through the first quarter.

The Falcons didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 47-22 at the intermission.

Columbus West charged to a 71-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cowboys held on with a 13-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Jan. 23, Columbus West faced off against Columbus Marion-Franklin and Columbus Franklin Heights took on Canal Winchester on Jan. 23 at Columbus Franklin Heights High School.

