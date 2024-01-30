Metamora Evergreen finally found a way to top Sherwood Fairview 55-46 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

Sherwood Fairview started on steady ground by forging a 12-6 lead over Metamora Evergreen at the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Apaches would’ve earned the judge’s decision at half, with a 27-16 lead on the Vikings.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Metamora Evergreen and Sherwood Fairview locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-11 edge.

Last season, Metamora Evergreen and Sherwood Fairview faced off on Jan. 7, 2023 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Sherwood Fairview faced off against Defiance and Metamora Evergreen took on Pettisville on Jan. 20 at Metamora Evergreen High School.

