Casstown Miami East grabbed a 35-24 victory at the expense of West Liberty-Salem on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Casstown Miami East a 9-8 lead over West Liberty-Salem.

The Vikings fought to a 15-11 intermission margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Casstown Miami East moved to a 25-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 10-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last time Casstown Miami East and West Liberty-Salem played in a 26-23 game on Feb. 15, 2022.

In recent action on Jan. 22, West Liberty-Salem faced off against Urbana and Casstown Miami East took on Anna on Jan. 22 at Casstown Miami East High School.

