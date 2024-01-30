Hanoverton United finally found a way to top Columbiana 39-35 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on Jan. 29.

Hanoverton United jumped in front of Columbiana 10-6 to begin the second quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Clippers with a 22-20 lead over the Golden Eagles heading into the second quarter.

Columbiana moved a close margin over Hanoverton United as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The final quarter was decisive for the Golden Eagles, as they climbed out of a hole with a 39-35 scoring margin.

Last season, Hanoverton United and Columbiana faced off on Jan. 30, 2023 at Hanoverton United Local High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Columbiana faced off against Wellsville and Hanoverton United took on Salineville Southern on Jan. 22 at Hanoverton United Local High School.

Check out our complete girls basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.