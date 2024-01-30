Poland Seminary topped Canfield South Range 48-42 in a tough tilt at Poland Seminary High on Jan. 29 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Canfield South Range showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-8 advantage over Poland Seminary as the first quarter ended.

The Bulldogs’ offense jumped in front for a 21-17 lead over the Raiders at the half.

Poland Seminary moved to a 38-32 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 48-42.

Last season, Poland Seminary and Canfield South Range faced off on Jan. 23, 2023 at Poland Seminary High School.

In recent action on Jan. 22, Poland Seminary faced off against Niles and Canfield South Range took on Cortland Lakeview on Jan. 22 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

