Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 54-26 win over Mentor Lake Catholic in Ohio girls basketball action on Jan. 29.

Last season, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit and Mentor Lake Catholic squared off on Jan. 25, 2023 at Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit High School.

In recent action on Jan. 20, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit faced off against Dayton Chaminade Julienne and Mentor Lake Catholic took on Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph on Jan. 24 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School.

